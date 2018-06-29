CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in southeast Charlotte early Friday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 8400 block of Monroe Road around 2:45. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

BREAKING: A portion of Monroe Road is shut down after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/ZHTi1FuxTL — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) June 29, 2018

Monroe Road is currently shut down between Timber Springs and Covedale Drive while CMPD investigates the crash. Drivers can use Independence Boulevard as an alternate route.

