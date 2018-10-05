UNION COUNTY, N.C. – Police are cracking down on dangerous drivers along a popular shortcut that you may have taken to and from the beach recently.

Police say that NC 281 has become the go-to route for drivers wanting to avoid the traffic and congestion on US 74. And all those extra drivers means an influx of new problems, most notably, speeding.

On May 3, the Union County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the North Carolina Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies handed out almost 50 charges during the first day of the organized patrols.

They say it’s long overdue.

“The speed limit’s 55 on (NC) 218,” said Sergeant Kerry Zuchowski. “Sixty-three, 65, we’ve had people get clocked up here for doing 102. That’s essentially the reason that we have crashes.

“You should be driving the speed limit, that’s what it’s for.”

Authorities told NBC Charlotte the violations cited during the first patrols included nearly every moving vehicle violation, from speeding and reckless driving to a failure to signal a lane change.

Deputies said residents along the busy highway have thanked them for working to the make the area safer.

“People who live out here have stopped us and thanked us for doing it because it slowed the vehicles down,” Zuchowski said.

