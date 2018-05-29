CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- New research reveals data that all drivers need to hear. Deadly crashes are on the rise and officials have singled out the most dangerous driving day of the week.

According to a new study by Avvo, an online legal referral and review site, Saturdays are the most dangerous day to be behind the wheel of a car.

The website's study found that over 6,802 people died on a Saturday out of the 37,4461 road deaths in 2016. That was 53 percent higher than the 4,444 deaths that took place on a Tuesday, the day with the lowest number of road deaths.

Friday (5,826) and Sunday (5,809) were the second and third dangerous days to drive.

What time of day is the most dangerous? The study says late afternoon going into the evening. The two most fatal slots were between 4 and 10 p.m.

