YORK, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash in York County Wednesday morning, officials said.

The South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety said state troopers are investigating the wreck, which happened on U.S. 21 near I-77 around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities have not identified the victim or said what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

