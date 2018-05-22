CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A section of North Tryon Street just north of uptown is shut down after a driver crashed into a pole, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, North Tryon is closed between 31st Street and 32nd Street.

Traffic Alert: N. Tryon is currently closed between 31st and 32nd St due to a vehicle that struck a pole. Drivers can use Matheson and Graham as alternate routes — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 22, 2018

Drivers can use Matheson Avenue or Graham Street as alternate routes. Investigators have not said what caused the accident or announced if any charges will be filed.

