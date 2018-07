MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. – All southbound lanes of I-77 are blocked in northern Mecklenburg County after a crash involving an RV.

NCDOT reported the crash a little before 11:30 a.m. near Griffith Street (Exit 30). Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Officials have not said when they expect the road to reopen.

