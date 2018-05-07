CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Several people were seriously injured in a crash on South Boulevard in south Charlotte Thursday morning, officials said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a crash in the inbound lanes of South Boulevard near the intersection of Arrowood Road. Medic said four people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening or potentially life-threatening injuries. Another person with serious injuries was taken to Novant Main.
CMPD said both inbound lanes of South Boulevard are shut down due to the crash.
