CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Several people were seriously injured in a crash on South Boulevard in south Charlotte Thursday morning, officials said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a crash in the inbound lanes of South Boulevard near the intersection of Arrowood Road. Medic said four people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening or potentially life-threatening injuries. Another person with serious injuries was taken to Novant Main.

CMPD said both inbound lanes of South Boulevard are shut down due to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC