CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are responding to a single-vehicle wreck near uptown Charlotte after a car knocked down a power pole Tuesday night.

CMPD said North Tryon Street near Keswick Avenue is closed in both directions due to the crash. Drivers heading to the area can avoid the road closure by using North Graham Street as an alternate route, CMPD said.

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC