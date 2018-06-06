CHARLOTTE, N.C. – State troopers are investigating after a man was killed in a crash on I-485 in University City early Wednesday.

N.C. Highway Patrol responded to a reported crash on the inner loop of I-485 at University City Boulevard a little before 3 a.m. involving two vehicles. Troopers at the scene told NBC Charlotte that a white minivan ran into the back of a dump truck carrying asphalt in a work zone. The driver of the white minivan, identified as Joel Andrew Flowers, of Matthews, was pronounced dead.

#BREAKING: Witnesses and the dump truck driver told Highway Patrol that the white mini van did not appear to have working headlights at the time of the crash. Troopers say the owner of the white mini van reported the vehicle has had electrical problems in the past. @wcnc — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) June 6, 2018

Investigators said Flowers was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the dump truck. The driver of the dump truck told troopers the van did not appear to have working headlights at the time of the crash and that the owner of the van reported electrical problems in the past.

All lanes of the inner loop were reopened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

