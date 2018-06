CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A section of a busy north Charlotte road is currently closed due to a broken water main.

Statesville Road is shut down between Lakeview Road and Harris Oaks Boulevard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Crews have not said when the road is expected to reopen.

Traffic Alert: Statesville Rd is currently closed between Lakeview and Harris Oaks Blvd due to a possible water main break. Drivers can use Old Statesville Rd as an alternate route. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 28, 2018

Drivers in the area can use Old Statesville Road as an alternate route.



