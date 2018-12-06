CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A truck driver was seriously injured after he was struck by another vehicle following a crash in Steele Creek Tuesday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a tractor-trailer struck a low-hanging power line and knocked down several power poles at the intersection of Westinghouse Boulevard and Steele Creek Road around 4 a.m. As a result of the downed poles, police closed the intersection and expect repairs to take several hours.

Drivers are currently unable to go northbound on Steele Creek road past Westinghouse. CMPD officers are currently directing traffic at several intersections in the area, including I-485 at Arrowood and at Brown Grier Road and Steele Creek Road.

Police said the driver of the truck suffered a broken leg when he was hit by another vehicle after stopping at the scene of the crash.

According to Duke Energy, over 200 customers are without power as a result of the crash. Duke has not estimated what time power will be restored to the area.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

