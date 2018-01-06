CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a student was reportedly hit by a vehicle in south Charlotte Friday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a crash in the 8000 block of Riverbirch Drive around 6:45 a.m. The caller told dispatchers that a student was hit by a vehicle.

Medic said emergency crews are en route to the scene. The extent of the victim’s injuries is not known.

