CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is dead after a car slammed into a tree in east Charlotte early Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of Eastway Drive near the intersection with North Tryon Street. Police said the vehicle ran off the rightside of Eastway Drive, hit a curb and went airborne before hitting a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Ralick Regeral McKoy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives at the scene told NBC Charlotte McKoy was most likely not wearing a seatbelt. Speed and alcohol are suspected as contributing factors, according to crash detectives.

