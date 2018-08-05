CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Defenders investigation is uncovering how the Queen City is owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid parking tickets.

In 2016, there was almost $340,000 in unpaid tickets. In 2017, the dollar amount approached nearly $400,000.

Now, NBC Charlotte's Defenders is asking why so many people aren’t paying and why the city hasn’t collected.

From the average taxpayer to high ranking city officials, it seems no one is immune to a parking ticket.

“In our family, we've had parking tickets,” Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt told NBC Charlotte.

However, what you don’t see is the thousands of people not paying up. Now, it’s the city’s budget that is in question.

“Sure, we would love to collect more of it,” Eiselt said.

Eiselt responded to what the Defenders team uncovered. According to the Charlotte Department of Transportation, there were nearly 8,000 unpaid parking tickets in 2016 totaling nearly $340,000. Then a dramatic jump in 2017. Unpaid parking tickets added up to $394,000.

NBC Charlotte asked CDOT for an on-camera interview since they’re the department overseeing parking tickets but they declined.

The Defenders team asked the mayor pro tem if it’s embarrassing for the city to not be able to collect the money.

“No, because I don't think you're looking at it right,” Eiselt said. “This is not tax revenue that we misused, that's a whole different thing.”

The mayor pro tem said parking tickets only make up a small slice of the city’s $2.5 billion budget.

However, she admits the uncollected revenue could come in handy.

“We could be doing a lot of things, paying police officers, all sorts of things,” Eiselt said.

“If they aren't getting the revenue, then it's not working for them,” said one Charlotte taxpayer.

“I think they should put more teeth into it, ” said another Charlotte taxpayer, Steve Gassaway.

The Defenders investigation also looked into how the city can come after you. For one, if you’re caught with three or more unpaid tickets after 90 days, they can boot your car. The city also hires a debt collection agency.

“We collect at a rate of about 73 percent which is not unusual for a city,” Eiselt said.

“One way to help with the problem would be to hire more people,” Gassaway said.

“When you're paying people hourly, you have to say at what point is it worth continuing to try to collect,” Eiselt said.

It’s a financial debate over hundreds of thousands of dollars owed to the city. All of it is sparked by a ticket that ranges from just $25 to $100 each.

Eiselt said the city’s contract with the debt collector is up for review and the city will figure out if it makes sense to switch companies.

