CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The northbound lanes of I-77 in north Charlotte are shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire.

MVC Tractor Trailer fully involved; I-77 North; all northbound lanes closed before Sunset Road; multiple fire departments assisting pic.twitter.com/tE4YXckmyl — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 11, 2018

According to Charlotte Fire, crews responded to a reported fire near Sunset Road around 12:30 p.m. A team of 30 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by 1:10 p.m. Officials expected the road to be closed until around 5 p.m. Friday.

Drivers are advised to use I-85 North to Exit 45B to reaccess I-77 north of the scene.

Charlotte Fire Department

Traffic is backed up for several miles and heavy delays are expected as crews work to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

