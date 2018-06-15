UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- The beginning of summer break means more teen drivers will be out on the roads.

“The younger age demographic, that 16-19 (years old), has the highest fatality rate in the state and also across the U.S.,” said Trooper Ray Pierce.

RELATED: Police cracking down on speeders along popular shortcut

Pierce says they don’t allow many troopers to take weekends or holidays off this time of year. All summer long, the department increases patrols along all the beach routes, including NC 218 and US 74 in order to prevent collisions, speeding drivers, and other violations.

“Up until October, it’s hot, so a lot of people are still going to the beach so that busy time is stretching out,” said Pierce.

Highway Patrol also works closely with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, especially when cracking down on NC 218, a road notorious for collisions, speeding and deadly accidents.

The UCSO tells NBC Charlotte deputies made 61 traffic stops in April on NC 218 and 236 traffic stops in May on NC 218. That’s a 287-percent increase.

“Traffic’s always heavy,” said Pierce. “And if you have one collision or one disabled motorist, it does not take long for traffic to back up.”

© 2018 WCNC