CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in west Charlotte Thursday morning.

Witnesses said a driver traveling outbound on Brookshire Boulevard attempted to turn left onto Nelson Avenue and collided with a motorcycle traveling in the inbound lanes.

Both people were taken to the hospital by Medic. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the injuries suffered by one of the victims appear to be life-threatening.

Emergency crews were forced to shut down the inbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard at I-85 for cleanup and investigation of the crash. The outbound lanes remained open, but traffic was delayed.

