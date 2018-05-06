The Charlotte Fire Department is on the scene of a deadly crash near Northlake Mall Tuesday morning.
According to CFD, the crash happened in the area west of WT Harris Blvd at I-485. Medic reports two people were killed at the scene.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, an SUV went under a tractor-trailer at an intersection, the two in the SUV were killed.
