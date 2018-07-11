UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two Union County deputies were taken to the hospital after crashing into a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, a driver attempted to pass multiple cars in the northbound lanes of US 601 just south of NC 218 a little before 5 a.m. when they hit a sheriff's deputy's cruiser. The collision forced the deputy's vehicle to veer into the path of a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes.

Union County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the cruiser crashed into the tractor-trailer with two deputies inside. No major injuries were reported in the crash. Both deputies were taken to the hospital for treatment.

US 601 was shut down between Lawyers Road and NC 218 for cleanup and investigation.

© 2018 WCNC