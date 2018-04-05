YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A train derailment was under investigation in York County Friday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. in Fort Mill in the area of Maple Street and Old Nation Road.

York County EMS told NBC Charlotte there were no reports of injuries or hazardous materials.

York County EMA said 14 cars derailed and two were in a small creek, which poses an environmental concern.

