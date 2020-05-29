Transcript of 911 call on George Floyd released

The 911 call that led Minneapolis Police to George Floyd on Memorial Day has been released.

The Minneapolis Police Department has released the 911 transcript for the phone call from Memorial Day evening which provides more details in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died Monday night after four Minneapolis police officers arrested him for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit bill at a grocery store.

Video shows an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes. The four officers were fired Tuesday and Floyd's death has sparked angry street protests and a federal investigation.

Here is the full transcript:

Operator: 911 what’s the address of the emergency?

Caller: This is ah 3759 Chicago AV.

Operator: How can I help you?

Caller: Um someone comes our store and give us fake bills and we realize it before he left the store, and we ran back outside, they was sitting on their car. We tell them to give us their phone, put their (inaudible) thing back and everything and he was also drunk and everything and return to give us our cigarettes back and so he can, so he can go home but he doesn’t want to do that, and he’s sitting on his car cause he is awfully drunk and he’s not in control of himself.

Operator: Okay, what type of vehicle does he have?

Caller: And…. um he’s got a vehicle that is ah…ah he got a vehicle that is ah…one second let me see if I can see the license. The driver license is BRJ026.

Operator: Okay, what color is it?

Caller: It’s a blue color. It’s a blue van.

Operator: Blue van?

Caller: Yes, van.

Operator: Alright blue van, gotcha. Is it out front or is it on 38th Street?

Caller: Ah, it’s on 38th Street.

Operator: On 38th Street. So, this guy gave a counterfeit bill, has your cigarettes, and he’s under the influence of something?

Caller: Something like that, yes. He is not acting right.

Operator: What’s he look like, what race?

Caller: Um, he’s a tall guy. He’s like tall and bald, about like 6…6‐1/2, and she’s not acting right so and she started to go, drive the car.

Operator: Okay so, female or a male?

Caller: Um…

Operator: Is it a girl or a boy?

Caller: (Talking to somebody else)—he’s asking (inaudible) one second. Hello?

Operator: Is it a girl or a boy that did this? Caller: It is a man.

Operator: Okay. Is he white, black, Native, Hispanic, Asian?

Caller: Something like that.

Operator: Which one? White, black, Native, Hispanic, Asian?

Caller: No, he’s a black guy.

Operator: Alright (sigh).

Caller: How is your day going?

Operator: Not too bad. Caller: Had a long day, huh?

Operator: What’s your name?

Caller: My name is REDACTED

Operator: Alright, a phone number for you?

Caller: REDACTED

Operator: Alright, I’ve got help on the way. If that vehicle or that person leaves before we get there, just give us a call back, otherwise we’ll have squads out there shortly, okay?

Caller: No problem.