The town of Ramseur is mourning the loss of two teens who went to Eastern Randolph High School.

RAMSEUR, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad community is dealing with the sudden deaths of two young people.

A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old from Randolph County died in the last ten days, both of them went to Eastern Randolph High School.

This week, Eastern Randolph High School graduate, 19-year-old Elijah Schenkel passed away.

This comes less than two weeks after 17-year-old Jessica Hollady passed.

Schenkel's friends and family say he was the most caring and genuine human being they've ever met.

Schenkel is known to have been very close with his mother.

Friend, Kenzie Martin shared these words on behalf of Schenkel:

"Elijah was by far the most caring person and most genuine human being I’ve ever met. He’d give you the shirt off his back and the last dollar to his name is you needed it. Being friends with Elijah was a blessing and I seriously couldn’t ask for a better friend. We shared many laughs, cries, good days and bad days together but one thing that never changed was his uplifting personality. His sweet momma raised him right and I will forever be grateful for both of them! Elijah (E-man) will forever be missed and most importantly never forgotten!"

Jessica Hollady passed away last week in a UTV accident.

She is described as being a loving teen who cheered at ERHS.

Her mom, Sheri Haynes said, "very vibrant. Jessica was always doing things. She's been very active. Her whole life, cheered, ran track, and did the catalyst program at school which was a dance program."

Friends and family say the teens will leave a lasting impact on everyone they came in contact with.

Randolph County Commissioner Chair Darrel Frye says Randolph County is a close-knit community and will lean on each other during this time.

Frye said, "Wherever you are you feel like we are neighbors and certainly we are not as close as these families and their classmates but we grieve for the families."

A funeral service will be held for Schenkel this coming Saturday.