GASTONIA, N.C. — More than 170 North Carolina Army National Guard engineers returned home Friday just in time for the holidays.

Family and commanding officers officially welcomed back the 505th Engineer Battalion, headquartered in Gastonia, following a nearly year-long overseas deployment.

Betty Lyles was among those in attendance. The ceremony served as closure for her and her son, Alex Lyles, who was an honorary member of the Guard, with the rank of major.

"He was there, but he wasn't," she explained. "He was there in spirit."

Since he was a boy, Alex knew the Army was his calling. He conditioned his body through high school by going on runs with his brother.

But one day, after a particularly grueling run, Alex started having health problems.

"He couldn't catch his breath so that's when we took him to the emergency room," Betty said. "They discovered he had the heart condition."

Betty said her son had stage four pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare high blood pressure disorder that ultimately leads to death.

"He was confined to his room," Betty recalled. "He could hardly walk around the block."

However, Alex's spirits were lifted after a hospice nurse connected the family to the 505th Engineer Battalion. He spent a day watching them train, and the guard even gave him dog tags.

"The day he spent with them was the highlight of the month. That's all he could talk about," Lyles recalled. "Walking in full uniform, grinning from ear to ear."

As the battalion prepared for their upcoming deployment, they took one of Alex's dog tags with them. The plan was to return them to the Lyles at Friday's event, but only Betty was there to receive them.

Alex died before the ceremony happened. He was 24-years-old.

"It was a conclusion," Lyles said of the ceremony. "It was something he's always wanted to do, and now he's done it."

© 2018 WCNC