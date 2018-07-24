ROCK HILL, S.C. — A truck carrying pig parts spilled its load all over the road, shutting down traffic in Rock Hill for hours Tuesday.

Police started receiving 911 calls around 8:30 a.m. about a truck that was dumping material all over the northbound on-ramp to I-77 near exit 82C.

Captain Mark Bollinger said the truck driver missed the ramp he wanted to take and slammed on his brakes.

"Apparently the load was pretty full, and so when he slammed on the brakes, it slopped over the top all over the road," said Capt. Bollinger.

The trailer was filled to the brim with a combination of pig parts and liquid. Drivers in the area immediately slammed on their brakes to try to avoid driving through the mess. Officers shut down the road for nearly six hours until the waste was cleaned up.

"It's technically not a hazardous material, but it's a nasty material, so it's gotta be a professional company to clean it up," Capt. Bollinger said.

Rock Hill Fire Department crews arrived on scene in the afternoon to help with the cleanup. However, not long after one mess on the highway was clear, police received reports of another spill.

Officers said once the driver left the highway he spilled even more animal waste along Celanese Road near the airport. Crews responded to that scene as well.

The driver was cited for not preventing the escape of materials loaded onto a vehicle. Police said the truck belonged to an animal waste recycling company called Valley Proteins, Incorporated.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC