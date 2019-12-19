SARASOTA, Fla. — A man in a speeding truck drove through a perimeter fence, across the airfield and crashed through a cinder block wall Thursday morning at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, according to airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo.

The truck took out a baggage conveyer as it crashed into the building, eventually coming to a stop when it hit a car rental counter, Piccolo said.

Piccolo expressed relief that no one else was in the baggage claim at the time of the crash because of the hour. He noted that he couldn't imagine the injuries this could have caused.

The man in the truck was taken to the hospital. Authorities said he is in a medically-induced coma. It's still unclear what lead up to the crash.

Piccolo says the man was driving at least 100 mph and caused about $250,000 in damage.

There were also two employees behind the rental car counter at the time of the crash, but they were not hurt.

The airport will be operational in time for the first flight today, Piccolo said.

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter