Trump boat parade attempts to break world record in Clearwater

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Supporters of President Donald Trump are attempting to break the world record for the largest boat parade as a group set sail Saturday morning.
More than 1,181 boats are expected to have gathered in Madeira Beach, in an attempt to break the previous record set in Malaysia in 2014 with 1,180 boats. This, according to the rally organizers' website.
However, while the Guinness Book of World Records cites the gathering in Malaysia as the largest, an organizer of a Trump boat rally in South Carolina says over 3,400 boats participated in a parade in July.
Saturday's record attempt began just north of Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach at 10 a.m. The official boat count will then take place at the Welch Causeway Bridge in Madeira Beach.
The parade was organized and funded by Conservative Grounds, a coffee shop in Largo where "conservatives would feel welcome and America would be loved." Its owner, Cliff Gephart, said work is underway to verify the record.
Trump boat parade sets sail
