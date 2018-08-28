SALISBURY, N.C. — Republican Congressman Ted Budd told NBC Charlotte the fundraiser President Trump is expected to attend Friday will not be postponed.

It's the same day the body of former Senator John McCain will lie in state at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Budd said the fundraiser can't be postponed because of the Congressional time schedule.

"This is the district work period," said Budd. "The Senate is in session but the House is across 435 districts in our country, and I think all of us from both parties are grateful for his service."

NBC Charlotte asked Budd about the White House lowering the flag to half-staff only after two powerful veterans organizations objected. Until then, the president had not recognized McCain's service to the country.

"All I know is that he is the President and I'm not, so all I am saying is that I am grateful for what Senator McCain has done," Budd responded.

Budd was joined by Republican Congressman Richard Hudson on Tuesday as the pair officially opened the new Rowan County Republican Headquarters in Salisbury. We also asked Hudson his thoughts on the president's actions regarding McCain.

"To me that is a distraction. I think we will stay focused on Senator McCain and it is what it is," answered Hudson.

The fundraiser with the president will be held at the Carmel Country Club.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC