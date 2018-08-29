As the Queen City prepares for President Trump's visit on Friday afternoon, residents are bracing for their Labor Day Weekend travel plans to be put on hold.

When Air Force One lands and takes off, flights will freeze at Charlotte Douglas and traffic in the area will come to a halt.

Mr. Trump's first stop is Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC) at the Harris Conference Center. That's off Morris Field Drive, not far from the airport, so Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police warned drivers to plan accordingly.

"With him coming in on Friday, there are certainly going to be a lot of traffic closures in and around the airport, so we are asking that drivers treat each other with some grace and courtesy," said Lt. Brad Koch.

The president will sign an executive order and talk about retirement security at CPCC. The college said it's only providing a venue for Mr. Trump and has no role in the visit. The event, which is invite-only, will be around 2 p.m.

The commander-in-chief will then headline a private fundraiser at the Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte. He's raising money for Mark Harris, the GOP candidate who knocked off Robert Pittenger in last May's 9th district primary, and Republican Congressman Ted Budd from the 13th district.

The Democratic Party is targeting Budd, hoping to turn his seat blue. The representative said he welcomes help from the president.

"You know I've supported his policies and this is going to be a great help, so we are thankful," said Budd.

Donors at the fundraiser will pay up to $25,000 per person to mingle and be photographed with the president.

Mr. Trump is expected to fly out of Charlotte Friday evening.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC