It's a tune you won't find on iTunes, Spotify or even Soundcloud.
This week a passenger recorded two TSA agents singing instructions to travelers waiting in the Sea-Tac International Airport.
The jingle goes "Cellphone, car keys, wallet in your bag... no bottled water, no Mountain Dew..."
TSA's Instagram account shared the video a couple days ago and garnered more than 180,000 views by Thursday.
Next time you’re passing through the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA), keep your ears open for Transportation Security Officers Robert Wagoner and Shankevia (Taz) Grant-Carr! They’ve come up with a clever and very entertaining way to get travelers to listen to advisements! ... Repost from @jennifer_jones_hawaii — Leaving Seattle today and the lines at Sea Tac were insane... until this. This TSA agent rocks! ... #SEA @seatacairport
A post shared by TSA (@tsa) on
"Next time you're passing through the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), keep your ears open for Transportation Security Officers Robert Wagoner and Shankevia (Taz) Grant-Carr! They've come up with a clever and very entertaining way to get travelers to listen to advisements!" the TSA account captioned the video.