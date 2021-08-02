TSA stops man from Virginia Beach with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

A TSA spokeswoman said the .22 caliber gun was loaded with five rounds. The man received a citation on weapons charges. He also faces a financial penalty.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped a man from Virginia Beach from bringing a loaded handgun onto a plane at Norfolk International Airport on Saturday.

The .22 caliber gun was loaded with five rounds, according to TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein.

Farbstein said TSA workers found the firearm. Then, Norfolk Airport Authority police officers arrested the man. Police issued him a citation on weapons charges. The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office will determine if he will be prosecuted. Farbstein said the man, whose name wasn't shared, also faces a federal financial penalty.

The gun was confiscated two days after the TSA took a gun from a man from Portsmouth who was at Norfolk International.