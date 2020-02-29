CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire crews worked to put out a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte.

Fire responded to the call just before 4 a.m. to 2100 block of Yager Creek Drive at Coffey Creek apartments.

Officials said a firefighter and a resident were injured in the massive fire.

Multiple fire stations responded to the fire that quickly grew a two-alarm fire.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

MORE NEWS ON WCNC.COM:

One dead after shooting in northeast Charlotte

South Carolina Democratic Primary: What you need to know

Facebook tightening security for 2020 elections