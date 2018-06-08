Two people were hurt Sunday afternoon after an SUV crashed through a building in Pineville.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 10700 block of Park Road. Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A Twitter account called Fully Involved Media Group posted pictures from the scene which show a sign stating the building was unsafe.

Police said the driver had a medical condition which caused the accident.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC