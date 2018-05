CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people were hurt Monday afternoon in an accident involving a school bus in west Charlotte.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at West Boulevard and Beech Nut Road. Medic said the victims had minor injuries.

There were 20 students on board the school bus from Barringer Academic Center. None of them were hurt.

