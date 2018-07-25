GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A three-vehicle accident in Gaston County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday evening.

BREAKING: multi-vehicle crash on I-85 North right before Exit 22. I saw an ambulance taking one person to the hospital. Heavy delays. pic.twitter.com/7WAQgE1ij5 — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) July 24, 2018

It happened on I-85 NB near exit 22 in Belmont. Authorities said a tractor-trailer, pickup truck and car were involved.

These are the two other vehicles in the I-85 NB Crash. pic.twitter.com/BzMexDbd8s — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) July 24, 2018

We're told the pickup was traveling north on I-85 in the far right lane and came to a sudden stop. Officials said a car hit the pickup, spun out and was then struck by a tractor-trailer.

The two victims were in critical condition. Investigators said charges were pending.

Three vehicles involved in this crash. Troopers tell me they’re working to figure out what happened. pic.twitter.com/VUiHuUouhc — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) July 24, 2018

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC