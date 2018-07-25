GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A three-vehicle accident in Gaston County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday evening.
It happened on I-85 NB near exit 22 in Belmont. Authorities said a tractor-trailer, pickup truck and car were involved.
We're told the pickup was traveling north on I-85 in the far right lane and came to a sudden stop. Officials said a car hit the pickup, spun out and was then struck by a tractor-trailer.
The two victims were in critical condition. Investigators said charges were pending.
