Anderson County, SC (WLTX) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are searching for two missing teenagers who ran away from social workers in separate incidents.

One of the boys ran away Wednesday and the other ran away Oct. 26. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted information about the teens on the agency's Facebook page late Thursday afternoon, asking for the public's help to find them.

Both teens were in the care of workers from the state Department of Social Services, according to a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

Tyler Brian Pace, 15, ran away on Interstate 85 in Anderson County around 10 a.m.. Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.He was last seen wearing gray and black shorts, a green T-shirt and blue and black Nike Air Force One shoes.

Steve Combs, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said Tyler jumped from a moving car near Exit 21 on I-85 in Anderson. The boy then ran into the woods and couldn't be found, Combs said.

Angel Rene Hernandez, 17, also ran away from a social worker at a convenience store around 5 p.m.on Oct. 26.He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and brown pants. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Combs said the teen told a social worker that he had to use the bathroom. Combs said the worker stopped at Cane's Cafe and Corner Store on Wren School Road in Powdersville, and the boy ran away.

Combs said the teens' disappearances do not appear to be connected and investigators do not believe the boys know each other. It's not clear why the boys were in the custody of the Department of Social Services.

Anyone with information about the teenagers is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 864-222-3953.

