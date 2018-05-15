BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- Two men riding motorcycles were killed Tuesday afternoon in Burke County.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near exit 114 in Morganton.

Highway patrol said the men were traveling more than 100 miles per hour when their motorcycles made contact and they lost control.

Kaa Yang, 35 and Roger Lee, 36, died on the scene.

Two others who were riding motorcycles with the pair were not hurt.

Highway patrol told NBC Charlotte alcohol or drugs were not likely involved in the crash.

