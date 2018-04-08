Two shootings were under investigation in University City Friday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said one man, who was shot in the buttocks, was taken to the hospital by a friend. His injury was not thought to be life-threatening. The exact location of the shooting was not clear.

CMPD believed the other shooting happened inside an apartment in the 8300 block of Paces Oaks Blvd. Police said the victim showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his chest.

Detectives were trying to determine whether the shootings were related.

