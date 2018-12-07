GASTONIA, N.C. — Two workers and a firefighter were hurt after flames broke out a business in Gastonia Wednesday.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Rochling Plastics. When crews arrived on the scene, they said employees were coming out of the facility at 120 Roechling Street.

Firefighters said they found flames in the rear of the building and the sprinkler system activated. It took about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

NBC Charlotte has learned two employees sustained second-degree burns and were rushed to Caromont Regional Medical Center. A Gastonia firefighter was also taken to Caromont for heat-related injuries.

The fire was ruled accidental by the Gastonia Fire Marshal’s office. Investigators said it began when an auger fell into electrical wiring which created a spark that ignited materials. Machinery sustained substantial damage as a result.

