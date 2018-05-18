CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It’s been 13 weeks since the Parkland, Fla. school shooting which claimed the lives of 17 people. Since then, students across the country have walked-out of classrooms, rallied and demanded that lawmakers act to increase the safeness of schools.

On Wednesday, North Carolina teachers echoed the same demand as they marched through the state capital.

“We are in that classroom together, we are in that school together, so there really is no differentiation between the students' safety and the teachers' safety,” says Erlene Lyde, a science teacher at West Charlotte High.

But yet again, another school shooting, this time in Texas Friday as students and teachers were gunned down, just days away from summer break.

So what are lawmakers and school districts in our area to keep our kids safe? That’s a question NBC Charlotte asked area school districts.

Fort Mill Schools

In February, the Fort Mill School Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the addition of:

- Six new armed security officers

- Physical security systems for all school buildings

- Three additional mental health counselor positions to address student health and well-being.

Union County Public Schools

Earlier this month, Union County Board of Education unanimously approved the district’s 2018-19 budget, which included enhancements to school safety and security including:

- Social and emotional support professional development sessions.

- Lead counselor and lead social worker positions that will provide support and leadership to in-school counselors, mental health therapists and social workers.

- School visitor management system that will include a visitor check-in system at all schools and an entrance door camera or buzzer at all elementary schools.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

CMS, the largest school district in the state with 170 schools, is still waiting to hear if county commissioners will approve Dr. Wilcox’s, $39.8 million budget request he made Wednesday.

Of that, more than $14.2 million will go toward school safety enhancements. Here’s a breakdown:

Student support services: $4.4M

33 elementary school counselors

17 school social workers

10 school psychologists

Staff and expertise: $624k

5 police officers, including one training specialist

2 locksmiths

2 electronics specialists

Training with area law enforcement agencies

School-based technology

Cameras at schools

Classroom-based alert system

Technology and facilities enhancements: $9.2M

Hardened doors

Glass reinforcement and tinted security film

Fencing, perimeter and access controls

Additional locks on external doors

Camera and monitoring upgrades on school campuses

In-classroom cameras and alerts

“It’s time to take a serious investment in the children of this community and their safety,” said Lyde. If they don’t, teachers are reminding lawmakers, they’ll be voting in November.

