Tyler Perry donates 1,000 Kroger gift cards for Atlanta Police to deliver to community

ATLANTA — Tyler Perry is once again helping out the community by donating 1,000 Kroger gift cards.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms mentioned the kind act in a news briefing Thursday as she gave an update about the city's priorities and actions.

She said the media mogul and his studios donated the gift cards, which are $50 each.

"They've given those to our Atlanta Police officers, who are going door-to-door in our communities giving out those gift cards to residents as an opportunity to make one-on-one connections, and also just to spread a little joy in our city during this very challenging time," the mayor said.

The police department tweeted about the visits.

"Thanks to @TylerPerry for donating $50 @Kroger gift cards to help us spread good will among the community in Zone 3 near the Wendy's at 125 University Ave., which has been the center of many protests & unrest," the tweet reads.

On the night of June 12, Rayshard Brooks was killed by a police officer in the parking lot of that Wendy's. The very next day it was burned down during a protest. The area near the Wendy's became a concern for residents who lived nearby, after they said a group of people armed with guns took over the site.

This is also the same area where 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot over the Fourth of July weekend. Police said she was riding in a car with her mother and another person when they tried to turn around in a nearby parking lot. They were confronted by a group with guns and bullets were fired at the car, striking Secoriea. She was taken to the hospital were she died.

Police said they hope the visits in the community help start the road to healing.

"We must remember that we are #OneAtlanta & must work together to heal," the department tweeted.

"So thank you to Tyler Perry and to Tyler Perry Studio for your partnership," the mayor said.

While Perry is known for his famous Madea character and his TV productions, he's also celebrated for his charitable actions and acts of kindness.

And he even offered to pay burial expenses for the Brooks and Turner families.