The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is issuing a serious message for students, alumni, and anyone around campus over the week.

On Friday evening, the school sent out a memo warning people about a possible rally Saturday regarding the Confederate monument, Silent Sam.

This past Monday, 300 protesters watched as the statue was illegally removed after standing in place since 1913. The take down of the prominent Tar Heel was celebrated across campus but was also met with equal amount of disapproval.

Since Monday, peace has been preserved but police are still cracking down on the criminals who illegally removed the statue. One person was arrested on Monday evening; another three warrants were issued on Friday.

UNC police made it clear those three people were not affiliated in any way with the school.

"We will make sure that the laws of our state are enforced," said former North Carolina State Senator, Thom Goolsby on his YouTube page.

The Wilmington member of the UNC Board of Governors cited North Carolina General statue 100-2.1, which says that a public monument or memorial may not be removed, relocated, or altered in any way without the approval of the North Carolina Historical Commission and that it must returned within 90 days of its removal.

UNC leaders are working with law enforcement and town officials to ensure protests do not get out of control last year's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia where one person died and dozens were hurt.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC