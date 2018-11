Columbia, SC (WLTX) — An elderly Charleston couple reported missing Thursday has been found safe, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Police had said Bettye and Joe Chambers were last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, as they left a Winn Street home in Sumter, SC. The couple, aged 79 and 86, respectively, were returning to their home in Charleston in a white 2006 PT Cruiser with a black top, SC license plate EWR578.

Sumter police say the Chambers are now home and safe.

FOUND: The Bettye and Joe Chambers are now home and safe. Thanks for the prayers and shares. — Sumter Police Dept. (@sumterscpolice) November 29, 2018

