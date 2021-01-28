UPS driver delivers helping hand to woman in wheelchair

After seeing a woman with her wheelchair caught in the light rail track, Ken Westbrook jumped into action.

PHOENIX — After nearly 40 years with UPS, Ken Westbrook experienced something brand new while on the job.

A woman in a wheelchair was trying to cross the street near 32nd and Washington streets in Phoenix when she got stuck on the light rail tracks.

Westbrook was stopped in his big rig, ready to turn left when he got out of the cab to help her unhitch the wheels and push her safely.

Another pedestrian caddy-corner to the incident captured the image of Westbrook's actions and shared the kind gesture on social media.