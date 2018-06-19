CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Health officials are putting the public on alert after an uptick in tick-related illnesses.

During a two-week span starting Memorial Day weekend, Atrium Health says tick-related illnesses caused 22 visits to their emergency departments. That’s nearly double the number of visits Atrium saw for the same time period last year.

The tiny arachnids feed on the blood of different animals and humans if they get the chance. They can carry several different diseases, most commonly Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

“The number of folks coming into the emergency room has doubled between Memorial Day and the first week in June,” Dr. Carmen Teague with Atrium Health said.

According to North Carolina health officials there have been 47 cases of Lyme disease statewide so far this year. The average over the previous five years is 31 cases.

Ticks can be difficult to detect so prevention is key.

“Long shirts, long pants, long socks especially if you’re going to be in grassy areas,” Dr. Teague said. “You can also wear light-colored clothing.”

The light colors make ticks easier to spot. You can also apply the same repellant used to protect against mosquitoes.

“Many of the better performing products contain deet at levels of 15 to 30 percent,” Joan Muratore with Consumer Reports Product Testing said. “Research has shown that deet is safe when used as directed, even for kids and pregnant women.”

If you enjoy hiking, make sure to stay in the center of the trail and try to avoid brushing up against tall grass or other growth. That way, it’s more difficult for a tick to latch on and cause problems.

“The symptoms include fevers, chills and rashes particularly at the site of the tick bite,” Dr. Teague said.

If you find a tick on you or your kids, use tweezers to get as close to the skin as possible and gently pull it off. Also, if you believe a tick has been embedded for 36-48 hours it’s best to call your family doctor to find out the best course of action.

