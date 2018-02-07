AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) -- Within a year and a half Sasha Hicks lost her grandfather, sister, and mother. Now she's experiencing the loss again, this time on a grander scale.

The urns holding their ashes were stolen from her Amarillo, Texas home.

Hicks says the people or person responsible took miscellaneous items like her TV, used hair products, her clothes and her one-year-old son's clothes and shoes.

She says they can all be replaced, but the ashes of her sister, mom and grandfather can't.

"You know I've said if I don't get them back...just the thought of not getting them back is killing me," she says. "If I don't get them back, I can live with the fact that I've exhausted all my options to get them back, but that's not going to keep me from wanting them back."

