GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health officials confirm someone has died from a vape-related death in Greensboro.

Cone Health says the patient died yesterday.

Currently, there are no other details available about the person or their circumstances.

This is a developing story, follow us on-air and online for the latest on our brand new app.

Within the past month, a total of 10 hospitalizations related to vaping were reported at two Triad hospitals - 8 at Cone Health and 2 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Doctors at Wake Forest Baptist Health say the two patients there are in ICU.

According to the CDC, seven people nationwide have died due to vaping. None of those deaths have been reported in North Carolina. We're working to find out if the death reported at Cone Health is also the first vaping death in the state. CDC says it will update its site with the latest information on vaping deaths Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: 'Cookies' and 'Lemon Pound Cake' | Illegal THC Oil Vape Cartridges Seized in Guilford County

RELATED: Juul to end product advertising and replace CEO

RELATED: US official expects 'hundreds more' cases of vaping illness

RELATED: Report: Walmart ending e-cigarette sales