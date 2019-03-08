CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Chick-fil-a restaurant in Steele Creek is closed after a vehicle crashed into an outside wall Saturday.

One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded after aa car crashed into the exterior of the building Saturday.

No major damage was reported.

Popular headlines from wcnc.com

Boy scouts stranded at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after World Scout Jamboree

Woman walks into humane society and asks for the two oldest dogs

Panthers fans sound off on talk of renovation, new stadium at Fan Fest

Suspended Charlotte schools superintendent's last e-mail to CMS board was about fingerprinting failure