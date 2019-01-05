The investigation into Tuesday's fatal shooting at the University of North Carolina Charlotte is in the early stages, and along with official details about the victims and shooter come viral claims and rumors that often spread false information.

The VERIFY team is working to break these down.

“SAM HYDE” is an accomplice.

A viewer sent an email that said: “I work in law enforcement and the shooter had an accomplice. His name is Sam Hyde.”

That’s false.

Jason Puckett

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Hyde’s name or image has been tied to unrelated crimes. He’s a Youtube celebrity who has become the target of internet trolls. In many breaking news scenarios, those same trolls have sent his image or name to news outlets to try and trick them into saying his name on air.

Here’s more info about Hyde, who is not related to the incident at UNCC in any way.

Posts about the shooter's background from MyLife.com

MyLife.com

Go to the site MyLife.com and search for the shooters' name. You’ll arrive at this page.

When this article was written, the sites summary section showed that the shooter was an African American Muslim who registered as a Democrat.

The only problem? It’s possible that none of that is true.

MyLife.com is a legitimate site for background searches and information, but one of its features in normal times can be taken advantage of in stressful situations.

Like Wikipedia, MyLife.com profiles can be logged into and edited by anyone. The current “Summary” for the shooter could have been written by anyone online and the information can regularly change.

Any claims about the shooter's motivations or background using that site are false.

Did the shooter post a blog/manifesto?

Tiwtter

VERIFY is choosing not to link to this blog until law enforcement can officially weigh in on the topic.

There’s no evidence the blog belonged to the shooter or that the content that’s written was talking about the attacks. There’s also no proof that it wasn’t the shooter.

We’re leaving this claim as “Unverified” until it can be definitively proven.

A search of the metadata of the site shows that the text was posted before the attacks.

The message does claim to be a UNCC student who is upset at a teacher, but their written goal in the blog is to raise attention to the issue by posting about it online. There are no names and no mentions of attacks whatsoever.

If you see more claims or rumors floating around, send them to the VERIFY team.