Can defendants eat during a murder trial?

One viewer called us asking why Alex Murdaugh is allowed to eat at the defense table during the murder trial.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Questions surrounding the Alex Murdaugh case continue, but some have noticed Murdaugh's body language during the trial. One viewer called us asking why he's allowed to eat at the defense table during the murder trial.

VIEWER QUESTION:

"I'm calling about the trial, and I'm just curious, I live in California, and I have never seen a trial here where the defendant is allowed to eat candy and snacks while they are being tried for a murder that just boggles me."

-Susan Hemstreet

SOURCES:

Attorney Gary Mauney, Partner at Mauney PLLC

Colleton County Court in South Carolina, where the trial is taking place

WHAT WE FOUND:

First, we looked at footage from the trial itself. In a video, you can see the defendant Alex Murdaugh chewing. In a screenshot, you can see a bag of snacks in front of him.

"It's frequently the case the judge allows parties to bring in water and then sometimes and not always allow them to bring in snacks and that sort of thing," Mauney said.

Mauney tells WCNC this decision is up to the Judge, who sets forth the courtroom etiquette.

"It depends on the Judge, Mauney said. At the beginning of the trial or any kind of extended hearing, it's often the case that your attorneys and clients are not going to get frequent breaks."

In the trial footage, we also spotted the prosecution had water bottles, coffee, and cough drops at their table. Some of the courtroom staff also had drinks and coffee.

"You would not want to sit at the counsel's table and be eating if the Judge had not permitted you to do so," Mauney said.

We also reached out to Colleton County Courts to see if the Judge granted this, but we are still waiting to hear back from them.

On their website for the Murdaugh trail, it does state no cell phones, liquids, gels, lighters, matches, or any object that may activate metal detectors. So although not all Judges will approve food and drinks in the courtroom during a trial, Mauney said some can and do.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

