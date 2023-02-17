Fact Check: Alcohol laws in North Carolina

Right now, happy hour is illegal in the Tar Heel state, but some lawmakers are working to change that. Here is a look at other alcohol laws you may not know.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After-work drink specials could soon be a thing in North Carolina if one pending bill becomes law.

Right now, Happy hour is illegal in the Tar Heel state, but some lawmakers are working to change that. So we wanted to look into some other North Carolina Alcohol laws that you may not know about.

House bill 94 was just introduced in the General Assembly. The bill would let businesses set special prices, like two-for-one deals on alcoholic beverages. Either way, there are still several other North Carolina laws in place that limit when, where, and how much alcohol can be consumed.

WHAT WE FOUND:

First, no double-fisting in North Carolina. Under the current rules and regulations, establishments cannot give more than one drink at one time to a customer. They also cannot sell more than one drink to a customer for a single price, so that means no bottomless brunches.

What about pitchers and buckets of beer? According to the ABC commission, businesses are allowed to sell pitchers and buckets; however, any drink considered a pitcher is more than one drink and must be sold to more than one person.

On Sunday, you can't buy alcohol until 10 a.m. in NC. In 2017 the Brunch Bill made it legal for restaurants to sell alcohol to customers on Sundays starting at 10 am. Until that law passed, alcoholic beverages couldn't be sold until noon. However, you can not purchase liquor on Sundays at ABC stores because they are closed.

What about holidays? There are only four times during the year when establishments can sell a package deal. That included alcoholic beverages. According to the ABC Commission, New Year's, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Father's Day are holidays when businesses can offer a meal and alcohol at a single total price.